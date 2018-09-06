1/6
Novak Djokovic beat John Millman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets to reach his eleventh consecutive US Open semi-final. AP
2/6
Naomi Osaka of Japan breezed past Lesia Tsurenko 6-1. 6-1 in their quarter-final match to enter the semi-finals. AP
3/6
Kei Nishikori of Japan beat Marin Cilic to create history along with Naomi Osaka! This Grand Slam becomes the first to ever have someone from Japan in the semi-finals of the men's and women's singles at the same time. AP
4/6
Madison Keys continued her impressive run of form by beating Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 6-4, 6-3 to reach her second consecutive semi-final. AP
5/6
Marin Cilic bowed out of the tournament after a gruelling five set match against Kei Nishikori, who beat Cilic 6-2, 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4. AP
6/6
Novak Djokovic was another player who was subjected to a thorough workout, after being pushed to the limit by Australian John Millman. Djokovic was struggling for much of the match, having to take frequent breaks due to the oppressive weather. AP
