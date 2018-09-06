1/6 Novak Djokovic beat John Millman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets to reach his eleventh consecutive US Open semi-final. AP Novak Djokovic beat John Millman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets to reach his eleventh consecutive...

2/6 Naomi Osaka of Japan breezed past Lesia Tsurenko 6-1. 6-1 in their quarter-final match to enter the semi-finals.

3/6 Kei Nishikori of Japan beat Marin Cilic to create history along with Naomi Osaka! This Grand Slam becomes the first to ever have someone from Japan in the semi-finals of the men's and women's singles at the same time.

4/6 Madison Keys continued her impressive run of form by beating Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 6-4, 6-3 to reach her second consecutive semi-final.

5/6 Marin Cilic bowed out of the tournament after a gruelling five set match against Kei Nishikori, who beat Cilic 6-2, 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.