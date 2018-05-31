1/8 Serbia's Novak Djokovic defeated Spain's Jaume Munar in straight sets to enter his 13th third round at Roland Garros. AP Serbia's Novak Djokovic defeated Spain's Jaume Munar in straight sets to enter his 13th third...

2/8 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action during her second round match against Spain's Lara Arruabarrena Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action during her second round match against Spain's Lara...

3/8 Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates a winning point as he plays Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their second-round match. AP Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates a winning point as he plays Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during...

4/8 Danish ace Caroline Wozniacki returns a shot during her first-round match against Daniele Collins of the US. AP Danish ace Caroline Wozniacki returns a shot during her first-round match against Daniele Collins...

5/8 Austria's Dominic Thiem returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. AP Austria's Dominic Thiem returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. AP

6/8 Japan's Kei Nishikori returns a shot against France's Benoit Paire during their second round match. AP Japan's Kei Nishikori returns a shot against France's Benoit Paire during their second round...

7/8 Romania's Simona Halep overcame a disastrous start against Alison Riske of the US to enter the third round. AP Romania's Simona Halep overcame a disastrous start against Alison Riske of the US to enter the...