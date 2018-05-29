1/8 Seventh seed Dominic Thiem crushed Ilya Ivashka to cruise into the second round of the French Open on Day 2. AFP Seventh seed Dominic Thiem crushed Ilya Ivashka to cruise into the second round of the French...

2/8 It was a tale of two sets for Caroline Wozniacki as she beat Danielle Collins 7-6, 6-1 to enter the second round at Roland Garros. AFP

3/8 2016 champion Novak Djokovic notched a comfortable 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Rogerio Dutra Silva in his first-round clash. AFP

4/8 Karolina Pliskova endured a tough match against compatriot Barbora Krejcikova before triumphing 7-6, 6-4 to set up a second-round match with another compatriot in Lucie Safarova. AFP

5/8 Marco Trungelliti, who made a 1,000km round trip from Barcelona to Paris to enter the main draw as a lucky loser, made the trip worthwhile with a win over Bernard Tomic. AP

6/8 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka became the first high-profile male player to bow out as he lost in five sets to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the first round. AFP

7/8 Two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka joined the list of high-profile female players to make a first-round exit at the French Open as she lost to Katerina Siniakova. Reuters