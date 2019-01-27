1/6 Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic faced off in the final of an Australian Open with heightened expectations given their history. The pair's only previous final in Australia, in 2012, developed into a record-breaking 5hour, 53minute slugfest — the longest in Grand Slam history. AP Photo Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic faced off in the final of an Australian Open with heightened...

2/6 A repeat of that 2012 epic never materialised with Rafael Nadal uncharacteristically nervous at the start and Novak Djokovic taking an immediate advantage that he would never relinquish. Djokovic was in total control on his own delivery and won his first four service games on the way to grabbing the set in 36 minutes. AP Photo A repeat of that 2012 epic never materialised with Rafael Nadal uncharacteristically nervous at...

3/6 The second set followed a similar pattern, with Novak Djokovic racing through games on his own serve, while Rafael Nadal struggled to hold. The pressure told in the fifth game and Djokovic broke again when Nadal hit a lob volley long after an exchange at the net. AP Photo The second set followed a similar pattern, with Novak Djokovic racing through games on his own...

4/6 When Novak Djokovic broke again in the third game of the third set it was just a matter of how quickly he would finish off Nadal. The end was swift, as Djokovic withstood one break point at 3-2 before administering the last rites in a flurry of winners off both wings. AP Photo When Novak Djokovic broke again in the third game of the third set it was just a matter of how...

5/6 The Serbian World No 1 Novak Djokovic dominated the Spanish second seed Rafael Nadal to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just two hours and four minutes on Rod Laver Arena. AP Photo The Serbian World No 1 Novak Djokovic dominated the Spanish second seed Rafael Nadal to win his...