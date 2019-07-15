1/7 Novak Djokovic has won his fifth Wimbledon title, beating eight-time champion Roger Federer in a fifth-set tiebreaker after saving two match points. AP Novak Djokovic has won his fifth Wimbledon title, beating eight-time champion Roger Federer in a...

2/7 The top-seeded Serb won 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) on Centre Court, defeating Federer in the final for the third time. He also beat Federer in the final in 2014 and 2015. AP

3/7 Novak Djokovic won the first set 7-6 (5) against Roger Federer in the men's Wimbledon final. Federer led 5-3 in the tiebreaker after winning four straight points, but missed forehands on each of the next three points. He then sent a backhand wide to hand Djokovic the set. AP

4/7 Roger Federer won the second set against Novak Djokovic 6-1 to level the men's Wimbledon final at 1-1. Djokovic won the first set 7-6 (5) but was broken twice as Federer took a 4-0 lead in the second. Federer broke again at love in the final game, with Djokovic double-faulting on set point. AP

5/7 Novak Djokovic put himself a set away from a fifth Wimbledon title after winning a third-set tiebreaker against Roger Federer in the men's final. AP

6/7 Federer won the fourth set to even the match at 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-4. Federer broke Djokovic twice in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead, but was broken for the first time in the match when serving for the set. However, he held at love on his second opportunity. AP