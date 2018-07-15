1/7 Novak Djokovic beat South African Kevin Anderson in straight sets to win the 13th Grand Slam title of his career. AP Novak Djokovic beat South African Kevin Anderson in straight sets to win the 13th Grand Slam...

2/7 Djokovic got off to a strong start against Kevin Anderson. The win against World No 1 seemed to put wind in the Serbian's sails as he dominated the match throughout. AP

3/7 Kevin Anderson looked exhausted from the word go, with his five-set victory over Roger Federer and his mammoth semi-final against John Isner appearing to take a toll on the 32-year-old. AP

4/7 Djokovic's wife Jelena and his son Stefan were in attendance and vocally cheered on the Serbian throughout the match. AP

5/7 The Wimbledon audience also featured several familiar faces, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as the British Prime Minister Theresa May in attendance. AP

6/7 Anderson rallied in the third set to take it to a tiebreaker, but the South African was unable to get past Novak Djokovic's unrelenting presence, and almost inevitably, he was defeated 7-3 in the tiebreaker. AP