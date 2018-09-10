1/5 Novak Djokovic beat Juan Martin Del Potro 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to claim his third US Open singles championship. AP Novak Djokovic beat Juan Martin Del Potro 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to claim his third US Open singles...

2/5 Djokovic looked the better of the two for much of the match and started the first set strongly. AP Djokovic looked the better of the two for much of the match and started the first set strongly. AP

3/5 Del Potro did his best to launch a comeback in the second set, taking it to tiebreak, but was unable to get the better of Djokovic. AP Del Potro did his best to launch a comeback in the second set, taking it to tiebreak, but was...

4/5 The game was finished off in the third set by Djokovic, as the Serbian cruised to a victory in straight sets to win his 14th Grand Slam and equal Pete Sampras' tally. AP The game was finished off in the third set by Djokovic, as the Serbian cruised to a victory in...