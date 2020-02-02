1/7 Novak Djokovic won his record-extending eighth Australian Open championship and 17th Grand Slam title overall by beating Dominic Thiem in five sets in the final. AP Novak Djokovic won his record-extending eighth Australian Open championship and 17th Grand Slam...

2/7 Novak Djokovic took the first set in the Australian Open final against fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem, after breaking Thiem's serve in the last game to clinch the set 6-4 in 52 minutes. AP

3/7 After surrendering the first 6-4 with a double-fault on set point, Thiem broke Djokovic's serve in the third game and then fended off a breakpoint in the sixth game before dropping serve in the eighth to make it 4-4. AP

4/7 Fifth-seeded Thiem broke again in the next game after Djokovic was first warned by chair umpire Damien Dumusois for exceeding the 25-second serve clock at 15-30 and then penalized with a fault on break point for exceeding the time allowance again. Thiem then held to win the set. AP

5/7 Dominic Thiem then won the third set to lead the Australian Open final against Novak Djokovic by two sets to one. Djokovic looked drained, and after losing the set, took a lengthy medical timeout. AP

6/7 Novak Djokovic then rallied to take the fourth set 6-3 and send the Australian Open final against Dominic Thiem to a fifth set. AP