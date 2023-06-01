Not just Al Pacino, even Hugh Grant, Michael Douglas & these Hollywood actors became fathers at an old age
<strong>Michael Douglas – 58</strong><br />The ‘Disclosure’ star already had a two year-old son Dylan when he welcomed his second child Carys, 11, with Catherine Zeta-Jones at 58. The star is also a father to Cameron, 36, his son from former partner Diandra Luka.
<strong>Hugh Grant – 52</strong><br />The actor became a father at the age of 51 to daughter Tabitha , which was followed by the birth of his son Felix next year with Tinglan Hong. Grant said, “It changes your life. Now that I have a child, it is life changing. I recommend it. Get some.”
<strong>Simon Cowell- 53</strong><br />Television personality and entrepreneur Simon Cowell was expecting a child at the age of 53. After some roaring rendezvouses, he welcomed fatherhood with Lauren Silverman. Speaking about it, he said, “I wouldn’t rule anything out right now. Eric’s (the name of his baby) been adorable, so maybe.”
<strong>Sir Elton John – 66</strong><br />Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, through surrogacy, embraced parenthood by welcoming Zachary in 2011 before becoming parents for a second time to Elijah in 2013.
<strong>Billy Joel- 65</strong><br />Not just Al Pacino, even American singer announced pregnancy (at an old age) with his girlfriend Alexis Roderick at the age of 65. Ray I s already father to Alexa Ray, his daughter with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.