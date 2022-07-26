Not for the faint-hearted: Devotees pierce their cheeks, backs for Jammu pilgrimage
Hundreds of devotees with steel tridents piercing through their cheeks and backs take part in the annual pilgrimage to the temple of Sheetla Mata in Jammu. The ritual is a thanksgiving to the goddess in return for a fulfilled wish
Ouch that's got to hurt! A devotee part of the annual pilgrimage to the temple of Sheetla Mata in Jammu walks by with his cheeks pierced with a steel rod. AP
Devotees say that in return for a fulfilled wish, they pierce their skin with metal skewers. Worshippers carry out the painful practise in honour of Maha Mariamman (Sheetla Mata) in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir. AP
Devotees in large numbers participated in the yatra which passed through Raghunath Bazar, City Chowk and other areas and culminated at Dogra Hall near the temple of Sheetla Mata. The yatra, beginning on 22 July, occurs annually and continues until 26 July. AP
The procession is a thanks giving gesture to the goddess in return of their fulfilled wishes. AP
An devotee gets hooks pierced on his back after piercing a steel rod through his cheeks during the annual pilgrimage to the temple of Sheetla Mata in Jammu. AP
A devotee, with steel hooks pierced through his back, pulls a cart during the pilgrimage. A large number of people viewed the spectacle as they rolled through the city. AP