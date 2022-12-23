Not a Very Merry Christmas: America witnesses a 'once in a generation kind' of winter storm
A very harsh winter storm has overtaken much of the United States just days before Christmas. Roughly 60 per cent of the population is battling harsh weather and over 4,000 flights for the weekend have been cancelled
A major winter storm is touching nearly every American state, with more than 100 million people currently under winter weather and wind chill alerts. In St. Louis, a person wrapped in a blanket crosses a snow-covered street. The frigid air is moving through the central United States to the east, with the National Weather Service is calling a “once in a generation type event.” AP
Vehicles travel along Interstate 44 as snow begins to fall and temperatures drop in St. Louis. Authorities have urged people to stay at home as the low temperatures has caused the roads to become dangerous. AP
A pedestrian walks down Nicollet Mall while high winds kick up snow in downtown Minneapolis. The winter storm promises heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. AP
Kids shovel snow off a sidewalk and driveway in Minneapolis. Officials have said that temperatures could dip as low as -45 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country. AP
A clean car passes a snow covered car on a downtown street in Des Moines, Iowa. AP
An accident involving a semi tractor trailer blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in West Des Moines, as blizzard conditions impacted much of the state. AP
Bus riders wait at a sheltered stop in Chicago’s famed Loop as snow falls and a public service message reminds riders of the winter storm in Chicago. President Joe Biden also warned citizens of the storm, saying it “This is not like a snow day when you were a kid. This is serious stuff.” AP
A man uses a power sweeper to clear snow off the sidewalk in downtown Minneapolis. Some 12 states have announced a weather emergency. AP
Travellers arrive for their flights at Terminal 1 ahead of the Christmas Holiday at MSP Airport in Bloomington, Minnesota. The harsh snowy conditions have resulted in flight cancellations — almost 5,000 of them over the Christmas weekend. AP
Crews de-ice a Southwest Airlines plane before takeoff in Omaha, Nebraska. AP