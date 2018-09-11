1/10 North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. AP North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but...

2/10 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the morning parade but did not address the assembled crowd, which included the head of the Chinese parliament and high-level delegations from countries that have friendly ties with the North. AP North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the morning parade but did not address the assembled...

3/10 In a sharp contrast to its previous two parades — in April last year and just before the Olympics began in February this year — North Korea refrained from displaying its long-range missiles at the military parade. AP In a sharp contrast to its previous two parades — in April last year and just before the Olympics...

4/10 Troops, artillery and tanks made their way past leader Kim in the centre of Pyongyang, but the largest missiles shown were short-range battlefield devices. AP Troops, artillery and tanks made their way past leader Kim in the centre of Pyongyang, but the...

5/10 Kim, right, waves with China's third-highest ranking official, Li Zhanshu, center during the parade. AP Kim, right, waves with China's third-highest ranking official, Li Zhanshu, center during the...

6/10 Female soldiers march in the parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang. AP Female soldiers march in the parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in...

7/10 After a truncated parade featuring tanks, fewer than the usual number of missiles and lots of goose-stepping units from all branches of the military, along with some students and others, the focus switched to civilian groups, ranging from nurses to construction workers, many with colorful floats beside them. AP After a truncated parade featuring tanks, fewer than the usual number of missiles and lots of...

8/10 North Korean soldiers react to the presence of Kim during the "Glorious Country" mass games held in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea North Korean soldiers react to the presence of Kim during the "Glorious Country" mass games held...

9/10 Tens of thousands of North Korean students also rallied in Pyongyang's Kim II Sung Square on Monday night in the final major event of the country's 70th anniversary, an elaborate celebration that has showcased the nation's aspirations for economic growth and Korean unity. AP Tens of thousands of North Korean students also rallied in Pyongyang's Kim II Sung Square on...