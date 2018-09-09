1/8 North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation. Soldiers raised the country's national flag before the parade started in Pyongyang. AP North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation....

2/8 Soldiers march during the parade. North Korea stages military parades almost every year, and held one just before the Winter Olympics began in South Korea in February this year. Soldiers march during the parade. North Korea stages military parades almost every year, and held...

3/8 Soldiers march with a float showing late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, Nearly half of the parade was devoted to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. AP Soldiers march with a float showing late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, Nearly half of the...

4/8 Troops, artillery and tanks make their way past leader Kim Jong-un in the centre of Pyongyang, but the largest missiles shown were short-range battlefield devices. AP Troops, artillery and tanks make their way past leader Kim Jong-un in the centre of Pyongyang,...

5/8 Heavy weaponry also rolled past during a parade but the nation held back from showcasing the Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM) that have seen it hit with multiple international sanctions. AP Heavy weaponry also rolled past during a parade but the nation held back from showcasing the...

6/8 Kim Jong-un at the end of the two-hour event strolled to the edge of the balcony with the Chinese special envoy, Li Zhanshu. The two held up their joined hands to symbolise the countries' traditionally close ties. AP Kim Jong-un at the end of the two-hour event strolled to the edge of the balcony with the Chinese...

7/8 Performers take part in a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day. The nation also celebrated the revival of its iconic mass games after a five-year hiatus through huge rallies. AP Performers take part in a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day. The...