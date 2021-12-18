North India shivers as minimum temperatures hit record lows this year
The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the mercury would drop below five degrees Celsius as a cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan
1/5
The winter chill has set in and people in the North were reeling from cold, chilly conditions on Saturday. In fact, the India Meteorological Department has issued a warning, expressing concern over a cold/severe wave that is about to hit states like Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, parts of Gujarat and north Rajasthan over the next five days. AFP
2/5
As per IMD, the temperature is predicted to drop by 2 to 4 degrees in northwest India. Even east India and parts of Maharashtra will see a drop in temperature by 2-3 degrees over the next four days. AFP
3/5
In Punjab, the cold conditions was accompanied with foggy conditions. Road and rail traffic was hampered owing to poor visibility. Moreover, due to the chilly weather, schools have delayed opening timings. AFP
4/5
In Delhi, people have been warming themselves by sitting close to fires, as temperatures have dipped to below 10 degrees Celsius. ANI
5/5
Passenger cover themselves from cold waves as they travel in a passenger train reaching New Delhi railway station, New Delhi. PTI