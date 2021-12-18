Photos

North India shivers as minimum temperatures hit record lows this year

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the mercury would drop below five degrees Celsius as a cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan

FP Staff December 18, 2021 13:01:56 IST
The winter chill has set in and people in the North were reeling from cold, chilly conditions on Saturday. In fact, the India Meteorological Department has issued a warning, expressing concern over a cold/severe wave that is about to hit states like Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, parts of Gujarat and north Rajasthan over the next five days. AFP
As per IMD, the temperature is predicted to drop by 2 to 4 degrees in northwest India. Even east India and parts of Maharashtra will see a drop in temperature by 2-3 degrees over the next four days. AFP
In Punjab, the cold conditions was accompanied with foggy conditions. Road and rail traffic was hampered owing to poor visibility. Moreover, due to the chilly weather, schools have delayed opening timings. AFP
In Delhi, people have been warming themselves by sitting close to fires, as temperatures have dipped to below 10 degrees Celsius. ANI
Passenger cover themselves from cold waves as they travel in a passenger train reaching New Delhi railway station, New Delhi. PTI
