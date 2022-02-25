'No to war': Thousands of Russians arrested for protests against Ukrainian invasion
More than 1,700 people in Russia have been detained as they demanded the Kremlin to halt the assault, which has already claimed the lives of 137 Ukrainians
Russian president Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine was met with condemnation from several world leaders, including US president Joe Biden. Even some people within Russia seem to be against the country’s military exploits in Ukraine as small anti-war protests broke out in various locations in Russia. Officials said that some 1,745 people in 54 Russian cities were detained, at least 957 of them in Moscow. AP
Protests against Russia's Vladimir Putin broke out in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, as the global outcry against the Russian strongman grew louder. AP
As sirens blasted in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and large explosions were heard there and in other cities, Russians were signing open letters and online petitions demanding the Kremlin halt the assault, which the Ukrainian president said had killed at least 137 Ukrainians and wounded dozens more. AP
Several Russian celebrities and public figures, including some working for state TV, also spoke out against the attack. Yelena Kovalskaya, director of a state-funded Moscow theatre, announced on Facebook she was quitting her job, saying “it’s impossible to work for a killer and get paid by him”. AP
Russia has warned citizens to not partake in “unsanctioned” protests. Russia's Investigative Committee issued a warning reminding Russians that unauthorised protests are against the law. AP
Chants of 'No to war' and "I'm against the war" rung out loud and clear in different parts of Russia against the invasion of Ukraine. AP
Russia's official line in the meantime remained intransigent. Speaker of the upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko charged that those who spoke out against the attack were only caring about their “momentary problems.” AP