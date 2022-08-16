No freedom in sight: A glimpse at the life of women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule
As the Taliban marked one year of its rule in Afghanistan, the freedom of women continues to be stifled. Teenage girls are banned from attending schools and women are no longer allowed to travel long-distance without the presence of a male member
Girls attending a class in an underground school in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban's takeover last year, teenage girls have been restricted from going to school. The rules say that girls beyond sixth grade will not be allowed to attend school. AP
Women hold placards and shout slogans "Bread, work, freedom" during a women's rights protest in Kabul. After capturing the capital of Afghanistan a year ago, the Taliban has imposed some of the harshest restrictions on women's rights. AFP
According to a recent United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) report, keeping girls out of school costs Afghanistan 2.5 per cent of its annual GDP. If women are given the chance to complete their school and allowed to have a job, they would contribute at least $5.4 billion to Afghan's economy. AP
Young girls hold protests to demand their right to education. AP
A burqa-clad woman travels with her family. Apart from blocking their access to education, women under the Taliban rule are not allowed to travel without a male member of the family. The rule also bars women to walk out in the public without wearing headscarves, drawing strong condemnation by women's rights activists. AFP
According to a report by The Guardian, health workers have said that women are being barred from accessing medical help without a "mahram" or guardian in two districts of Afghanistan. AFP
The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, last year, asked Afghanistan's television channels to stop airing shows featuring female actors and asked women TV journalists to wear headscarves while presenting. AFP