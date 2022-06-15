No end to drama in Delhi: Protests by Congress continue as Rahul's questioning continues on Day 3
Dramatic scenes unfolded in the National Capital as a strong posse of police, supported by paramilitary personnel forcefully whisked and detained Congress leaders and workers, who have been protesting Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case
It's Day 3 of Rahul Gandhi being questioned by Enforcement Directorate and the protests by the Congress leaders and workers continue unabated. Violence and dramatic scenes unfolded outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office and the party headquarters following which the Congress members were detailed by the police. PTI
Several Youth Congress and Mahila Congress workers protesting outside the Congress office on Akbar Road were roughed up by the police and forcibly taken away. PTI
Delhi Pradesh Congress workers also staged a protest outside the heavily barricaded ED office against party leader Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the probe agency in the National Herald money laundering case. PTI
A strong posse of the police force, supported by paramilitary personnel, stopped the Congress workers and whisked them away. PTI
DPCC President Anil Chaudhary being detained during a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office over its probe against Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, in New Delhi. PTI
Congress party activists and supporters shout slogans after setting fire to some plastic debris to protest Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning their leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. AFP
The Congress leaders accused the police of high-handedness and even accused them of entering the Congress office and beating up workers. One Congress member said the police would have caused a havoc had the media not been there. Image Courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter
Congress leaders claimed this was the first time in the country that party workers were not allowed to enter the AICC office. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in central Delhi since Monday, banning the assembly of more four or more people. Image Courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter
Congress party activists and supporters shout slogans outside the ED office. AFP
On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi completed 25 hours of questioning and there is no indication that the questioning will stop anytime soon. Image Courtesy: @INCIndia