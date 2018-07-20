1/13 The Lok Sabha Speaker's decision to accept the no confidence motion moved by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and others came on the very first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Wednesday, a move that caught the Opposition by surprise. PTI The Lok Sabha Speaker's decision to accept the no confidence motion moved by Telugu Desam Party...

2/13 BJP President Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and MoS Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel arrive at the Monsoon Session of Parliament. PTI BJP President Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and MoS Parliamentary...

3/13 Ahead of Assembly polls in four states due later this year and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP leaders see the debate as an opportunity to reach out to the masses with various "successes" of the government and also to attack the "opportunist alliance" of Opposition parties. PTI Ahead of Assembly polls in four states due later this year and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP...

4/13 TDP MP Jayadev Galla was the first speaker during the debate on no-confidence motion. The no-confidence motion had been moved by the TDP for four reasons: Lack of trust, priority, unbiased approach towards Andhra Pradesh," he said. PTI TDP MP Jayadev Galla was the first speaker during the debate on no-confidence motion. The...

5/13 The Congress had a strategy meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs presided by Sonia Gandhi during which it was decided to attack the government on farm distress among other issues during the debate. PTI The Congress had a strategy meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs presided by Sonia Gandhi during which it...

6/13 Madhya Pradesh BJP president Rakesh Singh strongly pitched the achievements of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in last 14 years. PTI Madhya Pradesh BJP president Rakesh Singh strongly pitched the achievements of the Shivraj Singh...

7/13 Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his 'jumla' weapon. It's the same weapon Rahul used during the Jan Aakrosh Rally in April in New Delhi. He slammed Modi over silence on atrocities against Dalits, women, tribals. PTI Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his 'jumla' weapon....

8/13 Rahul Gandhi asserted in the Lok Sabha that he had no hatred against the prime minister. "You think I hate the prime minister, but I am grateful to BJP, Modi and RSS. They made me understand the meaning of Congress. They made me understand the meaning of 'Hindustani'," he said. PTI Rahul Gandhi asserted in the Lok Sabha that he had no hatred against the prime minister. "You...

9/13 "You have made me understand the meaning of being a Hindu. I am 'Pappu' for you, but I have no hatred against you," said Gandhi. After the speech Rahul walked to Modi and hugged him. PTI "You have made me understand the meaning of being a Hindu. I am 'Pappu' for you, but I have no...

10/13 The gesture followed a 15-minute-long speech by Rahul specifically targetting the Modi government. After the hug, Rahul was seen winking at his fellow MPs. PTI The gesture followed a 15-minute-long speech by Rahul specifically targetting the Modi...

11/13 SAD MP and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that she had asked Rahul Gandhi aaj kya kar ke aaye hain (in essence asking what is his dope) because he had once called Punjabis nashedis. PTI SAD MP and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that she had asked Rahul Gandhi aaj kya kar...

12/13 Hitting out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for "propagating lies" in the Lower House, Union minister Smriti Irani said, "He had absolutely no proof but only political negative rhetoric and that itself has cost him in every election that he has fought." PTI Hitting out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for "propagating lies" in the Lower House, Union...