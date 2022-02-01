No 'Bahi khata', no briefcase, as Nirmala Sitharaman presents her fourth budget in digital format
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman again took a digital tablet wrapped in a pouch as she headed for Parliament to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in a paperless format just like the last year
1/6
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all smiles as she, along with senior finance ministry officials, make their way to Rashtrapati Bhawan ahead of the Budget presentation. This is Sitharaman's fourth such presentation since she took the reins at the North Block. Press Information Bureau
2/6
In an attempt to go green, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2022-23 in a paperless format just like last year. The minister was seen carrying a tablet kept inside a red coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it instead of the briefcase or 'bahi khata'. AFP
3/6
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kept her look simple and elegant, sporting a crisp rusty brown saree with an off-white border. She paired the saree with a white shawl and white face mask. Sitharaman rounded up her look with a red bindi and tiny earrings, which complimented her golden chain and bangles. AP
4/6
Ahead of her Budget presentation, Finance Minister met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan. This practice is as per tradition and is carried out each year. Image Courtesy: Ministry of Finance/Twitter
5/6
Security officials stand guard as the Budget papers reach Parliament. Image Courtesy: ANI/Twitter
6/6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen at Parliament building after the Union Cabinet approved the Union Budget 2022-23. Image Courtesy: Ministry of Finance/Twitter