NMACC launch: Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many others dazzle at the event
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived with full style and swag at the the grand and glittery launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Chopra has Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel coming up on April 28.
The hosts of the evening Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani ensured the world remembers how grand the launch of the centre was. Talking about the centre, Nita Ambani said in a statement, “Bringing this Cultural Centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality. A space where we showcase the best of India to the world and welcome the best of the world to India.”
What caught the eye at the launch was Salman Khan posing with Gauri Khan, Aryan, and Suhana Khan, and the video went viral in no time. A fan page of Gauri Khan shared the video on its Instagram account. Where was Shah Rukh Khan? Did he make a clandestine entry or skip the event? It seems he will be a part of the event as a picture of his has been shared by the same account where he’s posing all decked up and looking dapper as always.
Vidya Balan and Alia Bhatt were papped together too.
Hollywood star Gigi Hadid made a stunning entry. She wore a three-piece floral set. The ensemble consisted of a multi-colored bralette, a sheer long jacket, and flared pants, accessorized with delicate neck chains.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made an appearance with her daughter. She also recently launched the trailer of her new film PS- II.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived together at the the grand and glittery launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Needless to say, the couple looked ravishing.