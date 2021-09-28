Nitish Rana's mature knock helps KKR beat DC, stay alive in playoffs race
Nitish Rana's 36 off 27 when wickets kept tumbling around him helped Kolkata Knight Riders pull off a tricky chase against Delhi Capitals. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
DC were asked to bat first and Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith gave them a decent start scoring 24 and 39 respectively. Image; Sportzpics for IPL
Once Smith got out, wickets kept falling from one end. The slowness of the track also didn't help as Rishabh Pant laboured to a 39 off 36 to help DC post 127/9. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer took two wickets each as KKR bowlers had a good day in the office. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Shubman Gill scored 30 off 33 and gave KKR a good start but with his dismissal, Kolkata were put in a spot of bother as wickets kept falling from one end while Nitish Rana held onto the other. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers for DC with figures of 3/13 from three overs as bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Sunil Narine provided much-needed support to Rana at the end with a quick-fire 21 off 10 to put KKR in a comfortable position. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Eventually, Rana led KKR to a three-wicket win over DC with 10 balls to spare. This was KKR's third win in four matches since the restart of IPL 2021. Image: Sportzpics for IPL