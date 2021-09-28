Photos

Nitish Rana's mature knock helps KKR beat DC, stay alive in playoffs race

Nitish Rana's 36 off 27 when wickets kept tumbling around him helped Kolkata Knight Riders pull off a tricky chase against Delhi Capitals. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

FirstCricket Staff September 28, 2021 20:06:11 IST
DC were asked to bat first and Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith gave them a decent start scoring 24 and 39 respectively. Image; Sportzpics for IPL
Once Smith got out, wickets kept falling from one end. The slowness of the track also didn't help as Rishabh Pant laboured to a 39 off 36 to help DC post 127/9. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer took two wickets each as KKR bowlers had a good day in the office. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Shubman Gill scored 30 off 33 and gave KKR a good start but with his dismissal, Kolkata were put in a spot of bother as wickets kept falling from one end while Nitish Rana held onto the other. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers for DC with figures of 3/13 from three overs as bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Sunil Narine provided much-needed support to Rana at the end with a quick-fire 21 off 10 to put KKR in a comfortable position. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Eventually, Rana led KKR to a three-wicket win over DC with 10 balls to spare. This was KKR's third win in four matches since the restart of IPL 2021. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
