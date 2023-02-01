Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2023 has 'something for everyone'

9/10

“The new tax rates are 0 to Rs 3 lakh – nil, Rs 3 to 6 lakh – 5 per cent, Rs 6 to 9 lakh – 10 per cent, Rs 9 to 12 Lakh – 15 per cent, Rs 12 to 15 Lakh – 20 per cent and above 15 Lakh – 30 per cent. An individual with an annual income of Rs 9 lakh will have to pay only Rs 45,000 in taxes while someone with an annual income of Rs 15 lakh will have to pay Rs 1.5 lakh tax, down from Rs 1.87 lakh under the new tax structure,” she added. Sansad TV