Exclusive TV programme exclusively for startups to be started, channel will be designed and executed by startups themselves, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Railways to be encouraged to invest more in suburban railways through SPV structures such as Rapid Regional Transport System, says Nirmala Sitharaman

New National Educational Policy to be brought in to transform Indian educational system, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Electronic Fundraising Platform, a social stock exchange, to be set up to list social enterprises and voluntary organizations working for social welfare objectives, says Nirmala Sitharaman