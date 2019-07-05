Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha at Parliament, in New Delhi today. PTI
Minister of State Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary SC Garg, Chief Economic Adviser Subramanian and other officials were present with Sitharaman outside Finance Ministry. PTI
Sitharaman with Thakur and others outside the North Block ahead of the presentation of Union Budget. The Budget is expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets as she lays down the Modi 2.0 government's road map for the economy and the nation in the next five years. PTI
President Ram Nath Kovind poses for a photograph with Sitharaman, Thakur and her team ahead of the presentation of Union Budget. PTI
Doing away with the traditional brown budget briefcase, Sitharaman went for a red coloured bag, with the national emblem emblazoned on top of it. Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to merge the NRI portfolio scheme route with foreign portfolio investment route. PTI
