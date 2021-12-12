Night of tornadoes leave trail of devastation and deaths in US midwest
The federal government will do everything it can possibly do to help, US President Joe Biden has assured, adding that it was one of the largest tornado outbreaks in US history
1/6
More than 30 tornadoes swept across six US states that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse. Image Couresy: AP
2/6
Currently over 80 people are confirmed dead and dozens are missing. But authorities believe the number of deaths could eventually exceed 100. Image Courtesy: AFP
3/6
Debris from destroyed buildings and shredded trees cover the ground in Mayfield, western Kentucky. Twisted metal sheeting, downed power lines and wrecked vehicles lined the streets. Windows and roofs were blown off the buildings that were still standing. Image Courtesy: AP
4/6
The Candle factory was operating with about 118 workers when the tornado hit. About 40 people were rescued; just as many remain unaccounted for and are feared dead. Image Courtesy: AP
5/6
Rescue efforts have been complicated because Mayfield’s main fire station and emergency services hub were also hit by the tornado. Image Courtesy: AP
6/6
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear has announced the creation of a tornado relief fund for the western part of the state and also called on people to donate blood, which has been running in short supply during the pandemic. Image Courtesy: AP