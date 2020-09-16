Nick Jonas turns 28: Looking back at the singer's milestone moments with Priyanka Chopra [Photos]
As Nick Jonas turns 28 today, remembering his and Priyanka Chopra's most memorable moments, from their first-ever Met Gala appearance in 2017 to their Holi 2020 celebrations in India
1/5
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first-ever public appearance was at Met Gala 2017, where both were representing designer Ralph Lauren. Their appearance sent Twiterrati to a frenzy and left fans shipping the two global icons. Twitter
2/5
Out of all their red carpet appearances, the one event that cemented their status as the most stylish duo in business was Cannes 2019. On the third day of the fest, Nick and Priyanka made their first appearance together on the red carpet, sporting all-white ensembles. While Priyanka opted for an ivory tulle dress from Georges Hobeika, Nick sported a crisp white suit with a pearly white bowtie.
3/5
In 2020, Nick Jonas experienced his first Holi in India. Both Priyanka and Nick routinely took to social media to share pictures together from the celebration. Instagram
4/5
Sucker, the Jonas Brothers' comeback single after a hiatus of six years, became the group's first single to nab the first spot at Billboard 100 upon its release. Much of its success, other than its catchy music and the whimsical, Alice in Wonderland-inspired visuals, is credited to the star cameos by Priyanka, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, wife of Kevin Jonas. Twitter
5/5
Priyanka and Nick's late 2018 three-day-long wedding became the global event of the season. From fashion magazines to entertainment tabloids, media outlets lapped up everything that the couple had to offer — from sneak peeks into their opulent Jodhpur venue, to the garments and jewellery they wore. Overnight, Nick became India's beloved 'damaad<em>'</em> (son-in-law) who flashed a grin every time he sported a sherwani or a turban.