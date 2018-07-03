1/7 Brazil successfully navigated through a period of early pressure from Mexico to win 2-0 against the North Americans. Neymar and Roberto Firmino scored at the end of devastating counterattacks to take the Selecao into the quarterfinals. AFP Brazil successfully navigated through a period of early pressure from Mexico to win 2-0 against...

Mexico bowed out after enjoying a thrilling journey to the round of 16, beating defending champions Germany and being drubbed by Sweden along the way.

In spite of starting unconvincingly with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland, Brazil have managed to get their campaign up and running in earnest, winning three matches in a row as they attempt to make up for their humiliating exit in 2014 at the hands of Germany.

Underdogs Japan got off to an excellent start in their match against Belgium, quickly proving that they were not to be taken lightly. Their technical skills and organisation helped them open the scoring shortly after the second half with two goals from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui coming in the span of just four minutes.

Belgium eventually managed to break down the Japanese defence, with Jan Vertonghen sccoring in the 69th minute and Marouane Fellaini heading home in the 74th minute. For a while it seemed as if the tie was heading in to extra time, but Nacer Chadli managed to slot in the ball from close range in the 94th minute, seconds before the whistle.

Japan was the last Asian side in the tournament, with Iran, South Korea and Saudi Arabia being knocked out in the group stage.