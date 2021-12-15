Photos

Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain share beautiful photos from their wedding

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married on Tuesday. The two tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony and the nuptials were followed by a reception.

FP Staff December 15, 2021 10:43:25 IST
Ankita announced her marriage on Instagram by sharing several stunning pictures from the wedding. She wrote, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr. and Mrs. Jain!"
Ankita can be seen wearing a golden Manish Malhotra lehenga with a long veil. Vicky complemented her in a white and golden sherwani.
The couple can be seen sharing intimate moments as they take pheras in a temple-like mandap.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been together for more than 3 years now.
