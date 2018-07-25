1/4
Season 2 of Marvel's Iron Fist will release on 7 September on Netflix. Twitter @seewhatsnext
Alice Eve will star as Mary Walker aka Typhoid Mary, a villain with multiple personalities and psionic abilities. Twitter @seewhatsnext
Simone Missick (L) plays Misty Knight and Jessica Henwick (R) plays Colleen Wing. Twitter @seewhatsnext
The official trailer of Marvel's Iron Fist was released at the San Diego Comic-Con. Twitter @seehwhatsnext
