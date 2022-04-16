Photos

New Mexico wildfire: 5,000 under evacuation orders as inferno rages

New Mexico authorities said they suspect the fire, which has torched more than 24 square kilometers of forest and grass, was sparked by a downed power line

FP Staff April 16, 2022 16:30:57 IST
Fire burns along a hillside in the village of Ruidoso, New Mexico, 13 April, 2022. Officials say a wildfire has burned about 150 structures, including homes, in Ruidoso. AP
More than 200 homes already have burned, and an elderly couple was found dead this week outside their charred residence. AP
Fanned by spring winds gusting at up to 144 kmph, the fire has torn through forested canyons dotted with homes. AP
Like other southwestern states hit by climate change, New Mexico is suffering an early start to its fire season. AP
In New Mexico, power was restored to all but a few hundred customers, but evacuation orders for close to 5,000 people remained in place. AP
