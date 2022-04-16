New Mexico wildfire: 5,000 under evacuation orders as inferno rages
New Mexico authorities said they suspect the fire, which has torched more than 24 square kilometers of forest and grass, was sparked by a downed power line
1/5
Fire burns along a hillside in the village of Ruidoso, New Mexico, 13 April, 2022. Officials say a wildfire has burned about 150 structures, including homes, in Ruidoso. AP
2/5
More than 200 homes already have burned, and an elderly couple was found dead this week outside their charred residence. AP
3/5
Fanned by spring winds gusting at up to 144 kmph, the fire has torn through forested canyons dotted with homes. AP
4/5
Like other southwestern states hit by climate change, New Mexico is suffering an early start to its fire season. AP
5/5
In New Mexico, power was restored to all but a few hundred customers, but evacuation orders for close to 5,000 people remained in place. AP