New Chapter in India's History: The grand inauguration of Parliament building
India witnessed a historic moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building.
“This is not just a building. It is the reflection of the wishes and dreams of 140 crore Indians. It is a reflection of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he inaugurated the new Parliament building in New Delhi. PIB
The historic event began with the installation of the sengol, the golden sceptre, which according to the government is a symbol of transfer of power from the British. AP
Before installing the sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber, PM Modi prostrated before it and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand. PTI
Priests from Karnataka’s Shringeri Math performed “Ganapati Homam” to invoke divine blessings. Modi later tweeted about the new Parliament building: “May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress.” AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi installs the sengol, the royal golden sceptre near the chair of the Speaker during the start of the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi. AP
PM Modi lights a lamp after installing the sengol in the new Lok Sabha chamber. The event of inaugurating the new Parliament building was boycotted by several opposition parties. They insisted that President Droupadi Murmu as the Head of the State should have done the honours. AP
Modi greets Hindu priests after installing the sengol in Parliament. The new building is said to be a true representation of India with material used being acquired from various parts of the country. AP
While several opposition parties boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building, senior members of the BJP and Union ministers such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya and Jitendra Singh were in attendance. PTI
Prime minister Narendra Modi greets after inaugurating the new parliament building in New Delhi. The new triangular Parliament building is four-storeys high and has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres. AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House, in New Delhi. PTI
At the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also felicitated some of the workers for their key role in the construction of the new Parliament building with shawls and souvenirs. PIB
The new Parliament building, foreground, that has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI