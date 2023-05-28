New Chapter in India's History: The grand inauguration of Parliament building

Who is Bimal Patel, the man who designed the new Parliament building? PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building with much pomp. The building is courtesy of noted architect Bimal Hasmukh Patel from Ahmedabad. The 61-year-old has come to be known as the ‘PM’s architect’ as he is also the brains behind the Sabarmati Riverfront and the Kashi Vishwanath projects