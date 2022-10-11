‘Netaji Amar Rahe’: An emotional farewell to Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav
The funeral service of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav saw the attendance of political leaders like Rajnath Singh, Chandrababu Naidu, Varun Gandhi, among others. Chants of ‘Netaji Amar Rahe’ reverberated as supporters gathered in huge numbers to catch a last glimpse of their leader
The mortal remains of the Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav arrived for cremation in his native village of Saifai on 11 October. The veteran socialist leader died at the age of 82 at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital on Monday. PTI
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav interacts with guests at his father’s funeral. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s last journey began at his ancestral village in Saifai. Supporters of the veteran politician gathered in huge crowds to get a final glimpse of their leader. PTI
The funeral was attended by a number of political leaders from all over the country. According to media reports, scores of men worked through the night to create a platform for Mulayam’s last rites. News18
Hundreds of people waited for hours to catch a glimpse of Mulayam Singh Yadav in his native village of Saifai. Chants of ‘Netaji amar rahe’ reverberated in the area as the Yadav patriarch was being cremated. PTI
Varun Gandhi consoled Akhilesh Yadav during the funeral of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Etawah’s district magistrate Avanish Rai first paid respect to Mulayam Singh Yadav on behalf of the President of India followed by his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav and other Samajwadi Party leaders. Image courtesy: @varungandhi80/Twitter
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu paid his respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav. Image courtesy: @ncbn/Twitter
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended Mulayam Singh Yadav’s funeral on Tuesday. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bacchan and her son Abhishek Bacchan also attended the funeral to pay their respects to the late Samajwadi patriarch. Image courtesy: @rajnathsingh/Twitter
Akhilesh Yadav standing beside his father’s mortal remains in Saifai village. According to a PTI report, during the funeral, a native of Etawah recalled how ‘Netaji’ knew people of the region by their first names and that he was hugely popular among the people of Etawah. News18