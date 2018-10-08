1/3
(L-R) Gaurav Kapur, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Chaudhary, Angad Bedi at No Filter Neha - Season 3 press conference
(L-R) Gaurav Kapur, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Chaudhary, Angad Bedi at No Filter Neha -...
2/3
Neha Dhupia is back with Season 3 of her popular audio show, #NoFilterNeha on Saavn. Covering fashion, Bollywood and never-before-heard stories, Neha Dhupia has a knack for drawing out raw and uncensored stories from our favorite celebrities.
Neha Dhupia is back with Season 3 of her popular audio show, #NoFilterNeha on Saavn. Covering...
3/3
#NoFilterNeha Season 3 kicks off with the unfiltered musings of Katrina Kaif. Additional guests for the upcoming season include the likes of Kajol, Radhika Apte, Angad Bedi, Vicky Kaushal, Harbhajan Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurana, and Baadshah.
#NoFilterNeha Season 3 kicks off with the unfiltered musings of Katrina Kaif. Additional guests...