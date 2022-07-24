Photos

Neeraj Chopra scripts history with silver at World Athletics Championships

Neeraj dedicated his medal to 2003 bronze medallist Anju Bobby George and his supporters.

FP Sports July 24, 2022 18:08:04 IST
Neeraj Chopra won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon after recording an 88.13m throw in his fourth attempt. AP
Chopra became the first Indian to win a silver medal at the championships and second Indian after Anju Bobby George (in 2003) to win a medal at the World Championships. AFP
Neeraj Chopra thanked his fans and well-wishers and dedicated the medal to Anju Bobby George and his family. Neeraj had qualified for the finals with an 88.39m throw on Friday. AP
Anderson Peters, of Grenada (center) won the gold medal with a 90.21m throw, whereas Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic(right) finished with bronze medal recording 88.09m throw. AP
Neeraj Chopra had three foul attempts - first, fifth and sixth - out of his six attempts at the Finals. His second throw was 82.39m whereas his third attempt recorded a distance of 86.37m. AP
Chopra admitted after the event that the conditions were challenging and he also had strapping on his thighs, causing him difficulties to get a big throw. He roared after his fourth throw and also gestured second position. AP
The Indian Javelin star will now aim a medal at the Commonwealth Games in the coming weeks. AP
The Indian Javelin star will now aim a medal at the Commonwealth Games in the coming weeks. AP