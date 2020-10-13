NBA: Celebrations turn into violence as fans gather in Los Angeles following Lakers' victory [Photos]
Check out photos from fans' celebration, which turned into violence after Los Angeles Lakers clinched their 17th NBA crown.
1/5
LA Lakers fans turned up in huge numbers in Los Angeles to celebrate their NBA championship victory on Sunday. Almost 80 people were arrested in a celebration which soon turned to violence following their team's 17th NBA crown, their first in a decade. The Lakers beat Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. AFP
2/5
" What started out as a largely peaceful celebration of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA championship in downtown Los Angeles, turned into confrontational, violent and destructive behavior late last night," the LAPD said via a statement. AFP
3/5
This incident led in the Law Enforcement officers dispersing the crowd near the Staples Centre in LA. AFP
4/5
The LAPD said said that some 1,000 revellers gathered around the Staples Center, the Lakers' home arena. AFP
5/5
A generic picture of fans celebrating Lakers' triumph near the Staples Centre. AFP