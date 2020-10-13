Photos

NBA: Celebrations turn into violence as fans gather in Los Angeles following Lakers' victory [Photos]

Check out photos from fans' celebration, which turned into violence after Los Angeles Lakers clinched their 17th NBA crown.

FP Sports October 13, 2020 12:46:52 IST
LA Lakers fans turned up in huge numbers in Los Angeles to celebrate their NBA championship victory on Sunday. Almost 80 people were arrested in a celebration which soon turned to violence following their team's 17th NBA crown, their first in a decade. The Lakers beat Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. AFP
" What started out as a largely peaceful celebration of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA championship in downtown Los Angeles, turned into confrontational, violent and destructive behavior late last night," the LAPD said via a statement. AFP
This incident led in the Law Enforcement officers dispersing the crowd near the Staples Centre in LA. AFP
The LAPD said said that some 1,000 revellers gathered around the Staples Center, the Lakers' home arena. AFP
A generic picture of fans celebrating Lakers' triumph near the Staples Centre. AFP
