Navy Day: A theatrical celebration of Indian maritime history, naval spirit and strategy at sea
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said his force is keeping a close watch on Chinese activities in the Indian Ocean and backed the ambitious tri-services reforms that included setting up of a 'Maritime Theatre Command'
1/6
December 4, also commemorated as Navy Day in memory of an audacious attack (Operation Trident) undertaken by the Indian Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pak War to sink enemy ships. A gigantic Indian flag was exhibited by the Western Naval Command at the naval dockyard as part of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai. AFP
2/6
Osa I class missile boats acquired from USSR in 1969, participated in the 1971 Indo-Pak war sunk three Pakistan Navy ships besides causing substantial damage to Keamari oil storage at Karachi. Twitter/DefPROMumbai
3/6
General Bipin Rawat (Chief of Defence Services), General MM Naravane (Chief of Army Staff), Admiral R Hari Kumar (Chief of Naval Staff) and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Chief of Air Staff) paid homage to the bravehearts at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Navy Day. Twitter/@indiannavy
4/6
Prime minister Narendra Modi and president Ram Nath Kovind lauded the efforts of the Indian Navy for providing the country with excellent maritime security and mitigating any crisis, be it natural (COVID-19) or man-made, with great courage and proficiency. They further thanked Navy personnel, veterans and their families. AFP
5/6
Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar on the eve of Navy Day said his force is keeping a close watch on Chinese activities in the Indian Ocean. He also mentioned that the Navy had forward-deployed ships under the framework of mission-based deployment in the Indian Ocean Region following the eastern Ladakh standoff last year. AFP
6/6
Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar reiterated the Navy's wholehearted support for suggested reforms and on enhancing tri-service synergy. Spectators gather near Gateway of India on the eve of Naval Day to witness Navy personnel during rehearsals. Twitter/@indiannavy