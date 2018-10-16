1/7 An exhibition at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai that flagged off on 6 October, 2018 showcases nine artists whose works were declared national art treasures by the Indian government during the 1970s. This work is a Sailoz Mukherjea, one of the Navratnas known for his deliberate distortion of scenes of everyday life that were often a part of his paintings. Image courtesy DAG An exhibition at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai that flagged off on 6 October, 2018 showcases...

2/7 The exhibit has been curated in collaboration with DAG, one of India’s largest private repositories of Indian modern art and features works by Nicholas Roerich, Gaganendranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose among others. This work is a Nandalal Bose water colour on canvas. Bose is known to have has hand-painted the pages of the first copy of the Constitution of India. Image courtesy DAG The exhibit has been curated in collaboration with DAG, one of India’s largest private...

3/7 Navratna aims to showcase each artist’s distinct style and choice of media while exploring a common thread in their work. This work is a Jamini Roy Gouache on paper. The artist's paintings showcased simple subjects such as a mother and child, a tableau of dancers and musicians and images of Christ and his life. Image courtesy DAG Navratna aims to showcase each artist’s distinct style and choice of media while exploring a...

4/7 Another Nandalal Bose features an Esraj player in a tempera and graphite on handmade paper. Bose is said to have used ‘postcards’ like a visual diary, recording his observations of life in and around Shantiniketan. He was also known for creating posters for the congregations of the Indian National Congress. Image courtesy DAG Another Nandalal Bose features an Esraj player in a tempera and graphite on handmade paper. Bose...

5/7 This work is an Amrita Sher-Gil graphite on paper. The artist trained in Paris and later developed a style that would invoke the idea of Indianness in her art. Her demise at 28 left behind a rather scarce collection of works that are in great demand. Image courtesy DAG This work is an Amrita Sher-Gil graphite on paper. The artist trained in Paris and later...

6/7 Poet and author Rabindranath Tagore started painting at a later stage in life hoping to capture some of what he had observed over his extensive overseas travels. His works were among the earliest instances of expressionism in the country and are described at times to be tragic, yet almost haunting. Image courtesy DAG Poet and author Rabindranath Tagore started painting at a later stage in life hoping to capture...