1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Father of the Nation on his 150th birth anniversary in Delhi's Rajghat. Modi took to Twitter and said,

"Gandhi Ji’s commitment to peace, harmony, and brotherhood remained unwavering. He envisioned a world where the poorest of the poor are empowered. His ideals are our guiding light". Twitter@narendramodi Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Father of the Nation on his 150th birth...

2/7 Indian President Ram Nath Kovind accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat, Gandhi memorial, in New Delhi. AP Indian President Ram Nath Kovind accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind pays tributes to Mahatma...

3/7 "Mahatma Gandhi considered 'Ahimsa' as the symbol of the highest moral and spiritual power. He told the world that 'Ahimsa' is the most powerful weapon and without it, progress is not possible,", Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said. He also paid his respects to Mahatma inside the Indian Parliament complex. Twitter@ombirlakota "Mahatma Gandhi considered 'Ahimsa' as the symbol of the highest moral and spiritual power. He...

4/7 Defence minister Rajnath Singh pays respects to Mahatma Gandhi. He also administered a cleanliness oath to people at an event organised in Delhi Cantonment. PTI Defence minister Rajnath Singh pays respects to Mahatma Gandhi. He also administered a...

5/7 Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during the launch of 'Sankalp Yatra' against plastic on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, in New Delhi. PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during the launch of...

6/7 Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays respects to Mahatma Gandhi. Later, while addressing a gathering of Congress workers, Sonia slammed the BJP and said, "Quoting Gandhi is easy but it is tough to follow his path. Those who are trying to use his name but take are taking India astray from his teachings will not succeed. Twitter@INCIndia Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays respects to Mahatma Gandhi. Later, while addressing...