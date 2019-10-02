1/7 India on Wednesday celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Politicians from across party lines came out to pay tributes to the leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the Father of the Nation at Delhi's Rajghat. Modi took to Twitter and said,

