The Assamese film Village Rockstars was chosen as the Best Feature Film at the 65th National Film Awards this year.

Best Hindi Film - Amit V Masurkar's Newton continued its winning spree at the National Film Awards too.

Best Director - Jayaraj for the Malayalam film Bhayanakam. He also won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the same film.

Best Actress - For the 2017 film MOM, late actress Sridevi was chosen for the top honours.

Best Actor - Riddhi Sen for the Bengali film Nagarkirtan.

Best Supporting Actress - Divya Dutta wins the award for the film Irada.

Best Supporting Actor - Fahadh Faasil for the Malayalam film Thondimuthalam Driksakshiyum.

Pankaj Tripathi wins the Special Mention award for his performance in the film Newton.

Parvathy wins the Special Mention award for the Malayalam film Take Off.

Best Playback Singer (Male) - KJ Yesudas for the song 'Poyi Maranjakaalam' from the Malayalam film Viswasapoorvam Mansoor. He now holds the record of winning the maximum National Awards for playback singing.