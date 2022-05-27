Nathan Paulin completes 2.2km trip between crane and France's Mont Saint-Michel, sets new record
The tightrope walker claimed the previous record when he completed the then longest crossing of 1,662 metres in 2017 above the Cirque de Navacelles, a steep-sided canyon in southern France
1/6
Nathan Paulin claimed a new world record after completing a 2.2km-long walk along a tightrope, across France’s iconic Mont Saint-Michel on 25 May, Wednesday, 2022. AFP
2/6
Nathan Paulin spent two hours carefully crossing the two-centimetre wide slackline suspended between a crane and the famous abbey on the tidal island on 25 May, Wednesday, 2022. AFP
3/6
Passionate about mountain sports since he was a child, Nathan Paulin started slacklining in 2011. AFP
4/6
The highliner claimed the previous record when he completed the then longest crossing of 1,662 metres in 2017 above the Cirque de Navacelles, a steep-sided canyon in southern France. AFP
5/6
This aerial view shows French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walking on a slackline close to Le Mont Saint-Michel abbey, north-western France, on 25 May, 2022. AFP
6/6
The French tightrope walker claims he finds true inner peace in this activity, which combines intense concentration and body control. AFP