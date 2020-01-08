1/13 The galaxy NGC 3256 has a distorted shape as a result of a past galactic merger between two spiral galaxies. It is located around 100 million light-years away from Earth. Image credit: ESA/Hubble The galaxy NGC 3256 has a distorted shape as a result of a past galactic merger between two...

2/13 This is the most comprehensive image, ever assembled, of an evolving universe and contains around 10,000 galaxies. This image is a result of a study conducted by astronomers called the Ultraviolet Coverage of the Hubble Ultra Deep Field project. Image credit: ESA/Hubble

3/13 This image shows a part of the Veil Nebula, that is located around 2100 light-years from Earth. This brightly coloured cloud of glowing debris spans approximately 110 light-years. The section of the nebula is known as the Witch's Broom Nebula. Image credit: ESA/Hubble

4/13 This image is the birth announcement of a young star named IRAS 14568-6304. It is cloaked in a haze of golden gas and dust. The dark region swirling around is known as the Circinus molecular cloud that has a mass around 250,000 times that of the Sun and is filled with gas, dust and other young stars. Image credit: ESA/Hubble

5/13 This 2016 image from the Hubble telescope captures one of the largest gatherings of hot, massive and bright stars in the Milky Way, in the star cluster Trumpler 14. Image credit: ESA/Hubble

6/13 Hubble captured this image in 2011 and it features the fine detail and perfect spiral structure of NGC 634 galaxy. It is located 250 million light-years away from Earth, in the constellation of Triangulum. Image credit: ESA/Hubble

7/13 The 2011 composite image of Sh 2-106 shows a newly formed star at the centre that is shrouded in dust and gas. The glowing blue light is hydrogen gas. Image credit: ESA/Hubble

8/13 This is a 2018 composite image of the ringed planet Saturn that is pictured with six of its 82 known moons. From left to right, the moons visible in this image are Dione, Enceladus, Tethys, Janus, Epimetheus, and Mimas. Image credit: ESA/Hubble

9/13 This 2012 Hubble image of the NGC 5189 is particularly dramatic and unveiled new details of the object. The intricate structure of the stellar eruption looks like a giant and brightly coloured ribbon in space. Image credit: ESA/Hubble

10/13 A star-studded view of the Milky Way galaxy was captured in 2016 by Hubble when it pointed its cameras towards the Sagittarius constellation. The stars with red hues are red dwarfs and are much cooler than the Sun. They are either at the end of its life or much smaller in mass. The blue hues indicate hot, young, or massive stars, many times the mass of the Sun. Image credit: ESA/Hubble

11/13 In January 2002, a moderately dim star known as V838 Monocerotis in the constellation of Monoceros suddenly became 600,000 times brighter than our Sun. A Hubble snapshot shows remarkable details in the shells of dust that were lit up during the stellar eruption. Image credit: ESA/Hubble

12/13 Hubble captured a stunning close-up shot of part of the Tarantula Nebula, which is the most luminous nebula of its type in the local Universe. This star-forming region is rich in ionised hydrogen gas in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small galaxy which neighbours the Milky Way. Image credit: ESA/Hubble