1/12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on Friday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas like trade and investment, connectivity, innovation and technology. They also exchanged views to strengthen bilateral relations and explored further cooperation in the flagship initiatives of the government. Reuters Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on Friday and...

2/12 As Modi arrived in Singapore, he inspected an honour guard with Loong at the Istana. He made a trip to the India-Singapore Enterprise and Innovation Exhibitions at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre where he also addressed a business and community event. Reuters As Modi arrived in Singapore, he inspected an honour guard with Loong at the Istana. He made a...

3/12 Modi also met Singapore's president Halimah Yacob at the Istana, the office of the President of the Republic of Singapore. They discussed ways to strengthen maritime relations, trade policy and the exchange of technology between the two ASEAN nations. Reuters Modi also met Singapore's president Halimah Yacob at the Istana, the office of the President of...

4/12 Modi welcomed by dignitaries on his arrival in Kuala Lumpur. He met Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and discussed aspects relating to India-Malaysia cooperation. PTI Modi welcomed by dignitaries on his arrival in Kuala Lumpur. He met Malaysian prime minister...

5/12 Modi visited Singapore on Thursday after a two-day visit to Indonesia as part of his Act East policy. The Indian community there accorded a warm welcome to him. PTI Modi visited Singapore on Thursday after a two-day visit to Indonesia as part of his Act East...

6/12 Modi hailed the 'warmest and closest' relationship between India and Singapore, saying the future is a world of unlimited opportunities and the two lions (countries) shall step into it together. PTI Modi hailed the 'warmest and closest' relationship between India and Singapore, saying the future...

7/12 Modi on the second leg of his three-nation tour, met his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Bin Mohamad on Thursay in his office at Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya. PTI Modi on the second leg of his three-nation tour, met his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Bin...

8/12 Modi and Mahathir Mohammad had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the strategic partnership. Modi also congratulated the new Malaysian leadership. Mahathir Mohammad, was sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister on 10 May. PTI Modi and Mahathir Mohammad had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the strategic...

9/12 Modi launched three Indian mobile payment apps - SBI, BHIM and RuPay at a business event aimed at internationalisation of the country's digital payment platform. RuPay digital payments system was linked up with Singapore's 33-year old Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS). PTI Modi launched three Indian mobile payment apps - SBI, BHIM and RuPay at a business event aimed at...

10/12 School students and Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomed PM Modi on Wednesday at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday. This was Modi's first-ever official visit to Indonesia. Reuters School students and Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomed PM Modi on Wednesday at Merdeka...

11/12 President Joko Widodo drove golf cart while Modi sat along at National Monument in Jakarta. The two countries signed two major agreements on defence and space, 13 MoU's on trade, culture and archaeology among others. Reuters President Joko Widodo drove golf cart while Modi sat along at National Monument in Jakarta. The...