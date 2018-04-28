1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping held their last round of one-on-one talks on Saturday during an informal summit aimed at forging consensus to improve the bilateral relations and address the contentious issues bedevilling their ties. Twitter@narendramodi Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping held their last round of one-on-one...

2/7 As they resumed their one-on-one talks on Saturday, Modi and Xi walked along a sidewalk on the shores of the picturesque East Lake in China's Wuhan city.

3/7 They also witnessed a traditional tea ceremony during their lakeside walk and then went on an hour-long ride in a double-decker boat. The two leaders expressed strong opposition to terrorism and committed to cooperate further in counter-terrorism.

4/7 During the two-day informal summit between Modi and Xi, India and China decided to work on a joint economic project in Afghanistan, a move that could upset Beijing's "all-weather ally" Pakistan, which borders Afghanistan.

5/7 After his arrival in Wuhan early on Friday, Modi and Xi first met at the Hubei Provincial Museum where the two leaders held one-on-one talks. Xi then took Modi on a tour of the exhibition of Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure at the museum.

6/7 At the delegation level meeting between the two sides on Friday, Modi underscored the importance of people-to-people contact.