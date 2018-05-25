1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, met his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Friday. They attended the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University, where Modi is a chancellor. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, met his...

2/5 Both Modi and Hasina signed the visitors' book at the university before taking the dais with Banerjee and university vice-chancellor Sabujkoli Sen. Modi hailed the ties between the two countries and said that India and Bangladesh are bonded by cooperation and understanding. PTI

3/5 Modi invoked Rabindranath Tagore during his address at the university. Lauding the contributions of Visva-Bharati in nurturing young minds, Modi said he was thrilled to set foot on the land of Tagore. PTI

4/5 Modi and Hasina also inaugurated the Bangladesh Bhavan in Santiniketan. The prime minister said that the Bangladesh Bhavan is a reflection of the two nations' cultural ties.