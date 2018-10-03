1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with United Nations Champions of the Earth Award, the highest environmental honour, by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Wednesday at a ceremony in New Delhi. Twitter/@PIB_India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with United Nations Champions of the Earth Award, the...

2/5 Presenting the award, Guterres said that Modi has recognised the challenges of climate change and understands the need of climate action. "Many leaders understand climate change but Modi acts on it. The example of prime minister's leadership is not being followed enough", he said. Twitter/@PIB_India Presenting the award, Guterres said that Modi has recognised the challenges of climate change and...

3/5 In his acceptance speech, Modi said that the Indian commitment towards preservation of environment was far deep rooted than a policy decision. Referring to his political slogan of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, he said that he also includes nature in it and by extension, the slogan also means each citizen is a responsible participant in the growth journey. Twitter/@DDNational In his acceptance speech, Modi said that the Indian commitment towards preservation of...

4/5 India's commitment to environment has only increased, Modi said, adding that his government is working to bring down "emission intensity" by 20-25 percent in the next two years. Citing ancient Hindu shlokas and texts, the prime minister also referred to India's traditions to assert that respecting nature had always been part of Indian society. Twitter/@DDNational India's commitment to environment has only increased, Modi said, adding that his government is...