Narendra Modi receives 'rockstar welcome' as he arrives in US for UN address, Quad summit

Upon his arrival at the airport, he was received by US Department of State officials including T H Brian McKeon, US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC. Prime Minister Modi has a packed agenda over the next three days. President Biden will host Modi at the White House for their first bilateral meeting on 24 September. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit with Modi, Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison. Vice President Harris will also meet Prime Minister Modi on 23 September. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter