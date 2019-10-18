1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Haryana's Hisar on Friday hit out at the Congress, saying it has already "accepted defeat" in the Haryana Assembly elections. "Recently, a video of them went viral. It was clear that they were saying that it would be enough if they could win 10-15 seats," the prime minister said, adding that those who have accepted their defeat could do nothing for Haryana. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Haryana's Hisar on Friday hit out at the Congress, saying it has...

2/8 Addressing an election rally in Haryana's Mahendergargh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit back at Narendra Modi saying he had no understanding of the economy and the world is mocking India due to his government's divisive politics that pitted people against each other. Rahul with Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja at a poll rally. Rahul was a replacement for Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. PTI

3/8 BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini was garlanded during an election campaign rally in support of party candidate Jagdish Nayar, at Hodal in district of Haryana on Friday. PTI

4/8 At a poll rally in Maharashtra's Rajura, Ami Shah said: 'On one side, there's Bharatiya Janata Party, a party of patriots led by Modi ji (Narendra Modi) and Devendra ji (Fadnavis), while on the other hand, there's a group of dynastic parties led by Rahul Gandhi & Sharad Pawar.' Image courtesy: twitter.com/ @ANI

5/8 Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Friday addressed an election campaign rally in Pune ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls. PTI

6/8 Election Commission issued a notice to BJP Mumbai Chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha for delivering a 'provocative speech' during an election rally in Mumbai on 16 October. EC asked Lodha clarify his statement. News18

7/8 In Delhi, Senior BJP leader Arun Singh handed the party ticket to former BSP leader Kartar Singh Bhadana after the latter joined BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi. PTI