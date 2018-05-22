1/5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin held talks on Monday to underline the strong bond between the two "strategic partners". Twitter @narendramodi.
Modi and Putin then took a boat ride on the Black Sea from Bocharev Creek to Olympic Park after their informal summit to discuss bilateral ties. PTI
Modi visited the Sirius Education Centre, along with President Putin, where he invited Russian students to visit India. Twitter @narendramodi
During his interaction with the children at a special monthly camp, Modi invited them to visit India as part of an organised tour. He said that he would spend time with them on their visit. Twitter @narendramodi
The two leaders also visited the landmark "cultural-ethnographic center" My Russia in the Krasnaya Polyana ski resort of Rosa Khutor in the Black Sea resort. AP
