1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin held talks on Monday to underline the strong bond between the two "strategic partners".

2/5 Modi and Putin then took a boat ride on the Black Sea from Bocharev Creek to Olympic Park after their informal summit to discuss bilateral ties.

3/5 Modi visited the Sirius Education Centre, along with President Putin, where he invited Russian students to visit India.

4/5 During his interaction with the children at a special monthly camp, Modi invited them to visit India as part of an organised tour. He said that he would spend time with them on their visit.