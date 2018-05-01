1/7 Launching his election campaign in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of being obsessed with "politics of dynasty" and dared party chief Rahul Gandhi to speak for 15 minutes on the achievements of the Siddaramaiah government without a piece of paper. PTI Launching his election campaign in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress...

2/7 Modi held rallies in Santhemarahalli, Udupi and Chikkodi on the first day of his Karnataka visit. With opinion polls predicting a tight race in Karnataka, Modi is expected to address more than a dozen rallies in five days in the state. Modi and BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa share a lighter moment during a rally at Chamarajanagar. PTI Modi held rallies in Santhemarahalli, Udupi and Chikkodi on the first day of his Karnataka visit....

3/7 Addressing election meetings, he charged the Congress with blocking development and blamed it for political violence that led to the death of several RSS and BJP cadres in the state. BJP workers during a rally in Udupi. Twitter@narendramodi Addressing election meetings, he charged the Congress with blocking development and blamed it for...

4/7 Referring to Gandhi's challenge to face him in Parliament, Modi sought to turn the tables by asking him to speak for 15 minutes on the achievements of the government in Karnataka without reading from a piece of paper. PTI Referring to Gandhi's challenge to face him in Parliament, Modi sought to turn the tables by...

5/7 "The Congress president is a 'naamdaar'. So how does he know about the efforts of 'kaamdaars'. We are kaamdaars (known by our work). What is our level that we can sit with people like the Congress president who look down upon us?," he asked. PTI "The Congress president is a 'naamdaar'. So how does he know about the efforts of 'kaamdaars'. We...

6/7 Modi also lamented that all development in Karnataka has been blocked by the ruling Congress due to its obsession with family politics. "Where there is Congress, all roads that lead to development are blocked. There is only family politics, corruption and lack of harmony," Modi said. PTI Modi also lamented that all development in Karnataka has been blocked by the ruling Congress due...