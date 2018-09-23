1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana' scheme in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The programme is deemed to be the "worlds largest government-funded healthcare programme", targeting more than 50 crore beneficiaries. PIB Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya...

2/5 The Ayushman Bharat scheme will provide a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of Empanelled Health Care Providers. This network will provide beneficiaries cashless and paperless access to services at both public and private hospitals. PIB The Ayushman Bharat scheme will provide a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for...

3/5 Narendra Modi also attended an exhibition on the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Ranchi. The scheme has two components — creation of 1,50,000 health and wellness centres, which will provide Comprehensive Primary Health Care, and the PMJAY, which provides health protection cover to poor and vulnerable families for secondary and tertiary care. PIB Narendra Modi also attended an exhibition on the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Ranchi. The scheme has...

4/5 People gathered at the event in Ranchi were excited about the launch of the PMJAY. The objectives of the scheme are to reduce out-of-pocket hospitalisation expenses, fulfil unmet needs of the poor and improve access of identified families to quality inpatient care and daycare surgeries. National Health Agency/Twitter People gathered at the event in Ranchi were excited about the launch of the PMJAY. The objectives...